Prince William is reportedly under increasing stress as royal family tensions continue to mount, with experts suggesting he may need therapy to cope with the pressure.

A report from RadarOnline.com claims that the Prince of Wales’ alleged past habits, including an interest in adult content, may be resurfacing amid the challenges facing the monarchy. With his wife, Princess Kate, and father, King Charles, both undergoing cancer treatment, his uncle Prince Andrew entangled in ongoing scandals, and his strained relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, William is said to be under immense pressure.

Mental health expert Dr. Gilda Carle weighed in, saying, “It’s possible he’s seeking an escape from his grim reality. The issue arises when these fantasies interfere with his duties as a father and future king—he may need therapy.”

An insider claims William’s habits date back to his university days at St. Andrews, where he was allegedly banned from a video store for failing to return certain films. A source specifically pointed to the 2002 comedy Boat Trip, stating, “He practically wore the copy out.”

Palace staffers have reportedly joked about his movie preferences, causing discomfort for Princess Kate. “Kate is stunned that the future king would engage in such behavior,” the source claimed. “She feels humiliated and has had attendants remove anything overly explicit from his watch lists, fearing the fallout could further disgrace the family.”

As the Prince of Wales prepares for his future role as king while managing personal and family struggles, speculation continues over how he is handling the intense public and private pressures.