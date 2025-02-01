Prince William Sends An Important Message As Fresh Family Rivalry Begins

Prince William has shared a personal message of support for the Welsh rugby squad ahead of their first Six Nations match, setting the stage for a friendly family rivalry with his wife, Princess Kate.

The Prince of Wales, 42, took to social media on Friday to send his best wishes to the team, writing, “Wishing @welshrugbyunion the very best of luck tonight against France, and throughout @sixnationsrugby! Amdani!” The phrase, often used by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), reflects William’s deep connection to Welsh rugby. As patron of the WRU since 2016, he has been a dedicated supporter of the team.

However, his support for Wales comes with a competitive twist. Kate, who became patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League in 2022, will be rooting for England in the tournament. With Wales and England set to face off in the final week of the Six Nations on March 15 in Cardiff, the couple’s well-known competitive nature is sure to be on display.

The Middleton family’s passion for rugby runs deep, as Kate’s sister, Pippa Matthews, revealed in a Vanity Fair article in 2014. “Rugby was a big thing for our family,” she wrote. “We’d plan our weekends around the big matches… If we lost, my dad would be in a state of despair for the rest of the afternoon, as if he’d actually lost the game himself.”

Last year, Prince George joined his parents to watch his first major rugby match between England and Wales, witnessing England’s narrow 23-19 victory. Meanwhile, William’s aunt, Princess Anne, will be in Edinburgh to support Scotland’s opening match against Italy, continuing her tradition as patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986.

Beyond rugby, the royal family boasts several accomplished athletes, including equestrians Princess Anne and Zara Tindall, as well as former England rugby player Mike Tindall. William, a passionate football fan, was also spotted at Villa Park this week watching Aston Villa’s dramatic 4-2 victory over Celtic in the Champions League.

As the Six Nations tournament unfolds, the royal rivalry between William and Kate is set to add an extra layer of excitement to the championship.