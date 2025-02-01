‘PM greets Chinese Envoy’: Chinese New Year to further strengthen Sino-Pak bonds of friendship

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed the hope that the Chinese New Year will further strengthen bonds of friendship between Pakistan and china and bring prosperity to the peoples of both countries.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, who called on him at the prime minister’s house, in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister greeted the Chinese ambassador on the occasion of the New Year and conveyed his good wishes to the Chinese leadership as well as the brotherly people of china, including Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan.

Matters related to economic and security cooperation between the two countries were also discussed during the meeting.

The Ambassador thanked the prime minister and the people of Pakistan for extending their warm wishes to the Chinese government and its people on the joyous occasion.