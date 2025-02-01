Olivia Wilde Reunites With Jason Sudeikis Amid New Romance With Dane DiLiegro

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were spotted reuniting in Los Angeles on Friday, just days after reports emerged about Wilde’s new romance with actor Dane DiLiegro.

The former couple, who share son Otis, 10, and daughter Daisy, 8, were photographed chatting during their casual outing. Wilde, 40, wore a white shirt under a brown blazer paired with jeans and dark sunglasses, while Sudeikis, 49, kept it relaxed in a gray hoodie, green trousers, and a brown cap.

Wilde’s sighting with her ex comes after she was seen cozying up to Prey actor and former basketball player DiLiegro, 36, at a Lakers vs. Celtics game on Jan. 23. Sources told Daily Mail that Wilde finds him “incredibly attractive” and enjoys their shared love of sports. “He is passionate, and he knows how to treat a woman,” an insider added.

Wilde was previously linked to Harry Styles, whom she dated for nearly two years before their split in November 2022. She and Sudeikis ended their seven-year engagement in early 2020 and were involved in a high-profile custody battle that was settled in 2023.

While the nature of Wilde and Sudeikis’ latest interaction remains unclear, their co-parenting dynamic appears to be in a better place as she steps into a new chapter in her love life.