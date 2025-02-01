Naqvi warns PTI against ‘state action’ if protests held on Feb 8

— Says the state will be compelled to intervene if PTI refuses to call off protest

LAHORE: Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday warned against state action if it resorted to hold its planned protest on February 8, saying that the state will take necessary action if the party went ahead with its planned protest.

“The government will request Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reconsider its planned protest on February 8, but if the party refuses, the state will take necessary action,” Mohsin Naqvi was quoted by media telling journalists during his visit to the Mega Passport Center on Peco Road in Lahore.

In response to a question, the Interior Minister recalled that a similar request was made to PTI on November 26, and another request will be made ahead of the February 8 protest.

“If they still refuse, then the state will be compelled to intervene,” he added.

Naqvi further stated that the backlog of passport applications had been resolved a month ago, and in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), 14 new passport offices are being established across the country, with three additional centers opening in Lahore, and the Shimla Pahari center has also been upgraded to meet growing demand.

Addressing the issue of passport authority, Naqvi expressed his commitment to its swift establishment, emphasizing that creating a dedicated body would streamline passport issuance processes. “We have already discussed this with the Prime Minister, and the plan is in motion,” he said.

Regarding the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Interior Minister hinted at significant reforms in the coming days, especially in addressing issues faced by lawful travelers at airports.

“People traveling abroad through proper channels should not be harassed at airports,” he remarked, emphasizing that both the FIA and Customs will undergo major changes.

On the topic of illegal migration, Naqvi acknowledged the ongoing challenge of individuals attempting to travel to Europe and other continents via illegal routes, such as boat accidents. “We are taking strict measures at immigration counters to prevent such illegal activities,” he said.

The Interior Minister also highlighted that regions like Gujarat and Faisalabad Division had seen a significant increase in attempts to travel illegally. As a result, changes in the FIA will be implemented to combat these issues more effectively.

While Naqvi expressed support for Pakistanis traveling abroad legally, he assured that those involved in illegal immigration or tarnishing the country’s reputation would face severe consequences. Although he could not guarantee the complete eradication of the agent mafia, he assured that a comprehensive strategy has been devised to launch a major crackdown soon.

Naqvi also spoke about his recent visit to the United States, expressing confidence that the positive outcomes of the visit would soon become evident as he highlighted the strong relations between the Pakistani and U.S. governments, mentioning productive meetings with U.S. congressmen and senators, which will bear fruit in the future.