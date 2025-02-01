Lily Collins Welcomes First Baby via Surrogate With Husband Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have officially become parents, welcoming their first child via surrogate.

The Emily in Paris star, 35, shared the joyful news on Instagram Friday, posting a photo of their newborn daughter sleeping. “Welcome to the center of our world, Tove Jane McDowell,” Collins wrote. “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…”

According to TMZ, their daughter was born earlier this week in Northern California. Collins’ celebrity friends quickly flooded the comments with congratulations. “I’m sobbinggggg 😍😍😍,” wrote Sarah Hyland, while Amanda Seyfried added, “This is perfect. So so happy for you four,” seemingly referencing the couple’s beloved dog, Redford.

Collins and McDowell, 41, first met on the set of his film Gilded Rage and sparked dating rumors in July 2019. Collins later revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark that she “knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day.”

The couple announced their engagement in October 2020, with McDowell proposing with a unique rose-cut diamond ring—later stolen in May 2023. They tied the knot in a scenic Colorado wedding in September 2021.

Though they have largely kept their family plans private, McDowell hinted at their desire to expand their family in October 2024. “We would like to move into that next stage, so we’ll see when it happens!” he told E! News, without revealing that their journey to parenthood was already underway.

Now, with baby Tove Jane in their lives, the couple embarks on their next chapter as parents.