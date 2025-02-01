Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend John Miller Feels Threatened As Ben Affleck Grows Closer To Her

Jennifer Garner’s longtime boyfriend, John Miller, is reportedly feeling uneasy about her deepening connection with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

According to an exclusive source speaking to Page Six, Miller, 47, “isn’t thrilled” about how much time Garner and Affleck have been spending together lately. The former couple, who share three children—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12—have grown closer, particularly in the wake of Affleck’s split from Jennifer Lopez and the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

“Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving,” the insider said. “John feels like a third wheel.”

While Miller understands that Garner, 52, and Affleck, 52, share a strong co-parenting relationship, their increased communication has raised concerns. “They text, call, and communicate far more than they have over the past several years,” the source added. “It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their co-parenting relationship.”

Despite his feelings, Miller reportedly doesn’t believe Garner would rekindle a romantic relationship with Affleck, but he still finds their close bond difficult.

Garner and Affleck, who were married for a decade before separating in 2015, have been spending holidays together as a family. They recently celebrated Thanksgiving by volunteering to feed 2,000 homeless individuals before dining together, and they spent Christmas as a unit.

“Ben and Jen’s kids are really enjoying spending the holidays and family time together,” the insider noted. “It’s a really great cohesive unit.”

Neither Garner, Affleck, nor Miller have publicly commented on these claims, but as the former couple’s bond continues to strengthen, it remains to be seen how Miller will navigate their evolving dynamic.