Eight more Pakistanis surviving Morocco boat tragedy reach home

By Staff Report

MANDI BAGAUDDIN: Eight more Pakistanis, who survived the boat tragedy off the shores of Morocco, landed at Islamabad airport onboard flight number QR614 on Saturday.

Of these eight persons namely Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Adeel, Irfan Ahmad, Arsalan, Ghulam Mustafa, Badar Mohaiyuddin, Mujahid Ali and Tasweer Ahmad, two belonged to Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat and Jhelum each, and they were aged between 21 and 41 years.

When questioned by the FIA officials, the passengers told them about several gangs of human smugglers, involved in sending people to Spain and other European countries via illegal sea routes, whom they paid millions of rupees for travelling.

They disclosed that these agents also subjected them to torture. As per the initial investigation, the agents belong to different parts of Punjab.

