Double life imprisonment for man who torched his parents to death

RAWALPINDI: A district and sessions court on Saturday awarded double life term and imposed Rs600,000 fine to a stone-hearted man who murdered his parents in 2022 in Rawalpindi.

According to details, the convict who was later identified as Mohammad Waseem brutally murdered his parents in Dhamial area of Rawalpindi by burning them to death over a domestic grudge. The court pronounced the verdict after examining strong evidence against the convict.

A case of murder was registered against him in Police Station Dhamial. Relatives of the victims expressed complete satisfaction over the verdict and termed it a victory of justice.