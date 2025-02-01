COAS reiterates pledge to defeat so-called ‘frenemies ‘after Kalat attack

COAS reaffirms army’s commitment to ‘ensuring security and well-being of people of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday reiterated the armed forces pledge to defeat terrorist proxies, whom he termed ‘frenemies’ after the martyrdom of 18 paramilitary personnel in Kalat terror attack and ensuing sanitization operation in Balochistan’s Harnai.

“Those who are acting as terrorist proxies of their foreign masters who have mastered the art of displaying double standards of hunting with the hunter and running with the hare are well known to us,” COAS Munir said during a visit to the province on Saturday.

“No matter what these so-called ‘frenemies’ may do, you will surely be defeated by the resilience of our proud nation and its Armed Forces Inshallah. For the defence of our motherland and its people, we will definitely retaliate and ‘hunt you down’, whenever required and wherever you may be,” he said.

It is to be noted that 18 Frontier Corps personnel were martyred during the Kalat security operation on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1 against terrorists who were trying to set up roadblocks in the area to target civilian vehicles. At least 12 terrorists were also killed in the operation.

In addition, at least 11 terrorists were killed in Balochistan’s Harnai area. Earlier in the day, a statement by the media wing said that the terrorist operation, “at the behest of the enemy and hostile forces,” was aimed at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that the army personnel had killed the COAS in Balochistan Briefed on the security situation. Senior security and intelligence officials also attended the meeting.

Army Chief Gen Munir, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel and Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti offered the funeral prayers of the martyred soldiers. They also visited the injured soldiers at the Combined Military Hospital Quetta and appreciated their “unwavering resolve to defend the country at all costs”.

The Army Chief also appreciated the efforts of the officers and men of the army, Frontier Corps and law enforcement agencies for their “courage and determination to fight terrorism”.

He reiterated the army’s commitment to “ensuring the security and well-being of the people of Balochistan while reaffirming its commitment to support the provincial government in its efforts to promote peace, stability and development in the region.”