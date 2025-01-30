IHC returns PTI founder, wife pleas against £190m case verdict with objections

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) registrar’s office on Wednesday returned the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against £190 million case verdict after raising objections.

The registrar’s office returned the pleas, directing the petitioners to address the concerns and resubmit the plea.

The objections include the absence of a certificate confirming that the case is not being heard in any other court. The registrar’s office has also pointed out that some pages of the appeals are unsigned.

PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi challenged the accountability court’s £190 million case verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

The petitioners sought the acquittal of Imran Khan who was handed a 14-year jail term and his wife Bushra Bibi who was jailed for seven years in the case.

In their petition, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of misusing its powers to convict them in the £190 million case.