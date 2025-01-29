NATIONAL

US advance weapons in Afghanistan issue of profound concern for safety of Pakistan: FO

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday reiterated that the presence of US advance weapons in Afghanistan, left behind in the aftermath of the withdrawal of its troops in August 2021, had been an issue of profound concern for the safety and security of Pakistan and its citizens.

Responding to media queries regarding the US decision to take back advance weapons left behind in Afghanistan, the spokesperson in a press statement said “These weapons have been used by terrorist organizations, including the TTP, to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan. We have been repeatedly calling upon the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands.”

Previous article
Senate body takes up overseas prisoners, repatriation, and welfare of migrant workers’ issues
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Urgent hope needed

Cancer is devastating for anyone, but especially for a patient from Balochistan. I am heart-broken by the story of a man I did not...

President and PM reaffirm iron ties with China in Chinese New Year greetings

Missing Persons Commission head Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar passes away

Secretary of state Rubio widens exemption for US aid after freeze

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.