Three workers injured as AJK Speaker’s convoy comes under firing

MUZAFARABAD: Three PPP workers were injured when convoy of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar came under fire on Sunday, drawing condemnation from top political leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

According to police, the incident occurred during the AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker visit to Kakliyot village, located some 15 kilometres south of Muzaffarabad.

The police officials said that a ceremony had been planned to welcome several prominent activists of the Muslim Conference (MC) into the PPP in Kakliyot, the speaker’s constituency.

After attending a Black Day function in Muzaffarabad on Sunday, Speaker Akbar headed toward his constituency, informing the administration again about the potential for unrest.

Around 12:45pm, as the convoy of 20-25 vehicles and motorcycles reached Kakliyot, gunmen opened fire on the vehicles. Three PPP workers travelling in the leading vehicles were injured, Ch Murad Ali, a staff member of the speaker told the media.

The injured were identified as Mubashir Hussain, who was shot in the head; Muhammad Riaz, who was struck in the shoulder; and Adil Imtiaz, who suffered an arm injury. Prominent lawyer Chaudhry Shaukat Aziz, also travelling with the Speaker, narrowly escaped harm.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Muzaffarabad, where doctors operated on Mubashir Hussain and declared his condition out of danger.

Despite the arrival of the deputy commissioner, additional superintendent of police and other senior officials after almost three hours, authorities were unable to fully control the situation, as the firing reportedly continued in their presence, leaving the convoy stranded for five hours, Murad told Dawn.com.

Addressing his supporters during the standoff, Akbar reiterated his commitment to constitutional principles and the rule of law.

“I have always practiced politics based on respect, harmony, and brotherhood. My priority is to ease people’s lives, not make them more difficult. I would never endanger the life of any person, whether my supporter or opponent,” he said.

As news of the attack spread through social media, PPP workers staged protests across Muzaffarabad, burning tyres and blocking traffic at major intersections such as Chattar and Gojra.

Condemnations

The attack on Akbar’s convoy was widely condemned by political leaders. In a statement, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood termed the attack “highly deplorable” and called for the immediate arrest of the culprits to ensure justice.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned firing on the convoy of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly speaker.

He prayed for early recovery of those injured in the firing incident. He said that attack on the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly speaker and his convoy was a coward act. He directed the authorities concerned to arrest the attackers at the earliest.

The PPP chairman strongly condemned the attack and demanded the arrest of the assailants in a statement issued by the party.

“Chairman PPP expressed gratitude that Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar remained unharmed in the attack and prayed for the swift recovery of the two injured individuals,” the statement read. “He also demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack.”

According to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the incident and prayed for the recovery of those injured in the attack.

In a statement, he termed the attack on the Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly as a “cowardly and despicable act”.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other leaders also issued separate statements or made phone calls to Akbar. They condemned the incident and expressed relief that the speaker was unharmed.