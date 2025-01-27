Pakistani student and climate activist Zain Haq set for deportation from Canada

LAHORE: Canadian authorities are moving forward with the deportation of 24-year-old Zain Haq, a Pakistani student and environmental activist, following a series of legal setbacks.

Haq, a history major at Simon Fraser University and co-founder of the environmental group Save Old Growth, has been at the forefront of climate protests, but his activism has come under scrutiny, leading to accusations of violating his study permit.

Haq’s deportation was ordered last year by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), which alleged he failed to meet the academic progress required under the terms of his study permit.

The CBSA’s decision followed Haq’s arrests during protests in 2021 and 2022, where he pleaded guilty to five counts of mischief. While the courts did not classify him as a violent offender, the deportation process gained momentum shortly after these events.

Efforts to block the deportation were initially successful when Haq’s Canadian wife, Sophia Papp, filed a sponsorship application to grant him permanent residency on humanitarian grounds. However, the spousal sponsorship was later denied, and a separate temporary residency application submitted by Haq in October reportedly went missing.

Haq’s lawyer has raised concerns over procedural flaws in the case, arguing that the authorities failed to follow due process.

Despite being placed on academic probation at one point, Simon Fraser University supported Haq’s continued enrollment, expressing no objections to his activism. However, the CBSA maintained that his focus on environmental campaigns came at the expense of his academic progress, breaching the terms of his visa.

Prominent figures, including Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, have voiced support for Haq and criticized the deportation order as potentially politically motivated, citing his high-profile activism in addressing North America’s climate crisis. Haq has also received widespread backing from fellow environmentalists, who argue that his deportation raises questions about Canada’s treatment of activists.

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has declined to comment, citing privacy restrictions, leaving Haq with limited options to fight the deportation.

The case has sparked broader discussions about the intersection of immigration enforcement and political activism, particularly as Canada faces growing pressure to address its own environmental challenges. Haq’s supporters continue to call for a review of his case, but time is running out for the young activist, who is now facing deportation to Pakistan in the near future.