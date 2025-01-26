Prince William, Prince Harry get snubbed for 1000-year-old royal tradition

Prince William and Prince Harry, who have been separated by their years-long rift, were jointly cast out from a major royal tradition.

The children of King Charles and Princess Diana are the most prominent grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth.

For every milestone moment for the British royal, the Royal Mint has released special coins to commemorate for more than 1,100 years.

However, a newly-released report revealed that William and Harry, alongside their cousins, were left out of a major honour due to high-profile controversies.

The Royal Mint’s Advisory Committee on the Design of Coins, Medals, Seals and Decorations rejected the series of coins to celebrate the late Queen’s grandchildren at a meeting on March 5, 2012, according to documents obtained by Mail on Sunday.

The reason to reject the proposal was that committee members believed “not all the grandchildren have an entirely positive public profile” which may spark backlash from the public.

The documents stated that the members also feared the coins could be seen as “contrived” and a “PR stunt”.

It is unclear out the eight grandchildren, who was referred to as having a bad reputation. But according to a royal biographer Andrew Lownie, it could have been Harry, who was known as a “hell-raiser”.

