Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan receive upsetting news after win against UK tabloids

By News Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received some upsetting news soon after the Duke of Sussex had marked a major victory in legal case against UK publishers.

Harry and Meghan had moved to the US to live more independent life from the royal family and in part to get away from the constant British media scrutiny back in 2020.

The couple’s home, where they live with their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, is around 90 miles north of the Los Angeles area, which was recently struck by devastating wildfires.

The multimillion-dollar property is now suffering a devaluing following the catastrophe in the region, per Property expert Terry Fisher.

Per the expert, the mansion is looking at a £1million drop in value just a month after a report suggested that property prices were down 14.1 per cent.

“Homes here are lifestyle investments, with buyers paying a premium for privacy, exclusivity, and stunning surroundings,” Fisher explained to GB News, noting that the property’s original purchase price was around £11million.

He explained that it the Sussexes’ strategic purchase after the pandemic as it is “valued at £23.3million – a 110 per cent increase driven by high demand and limited availability in this celebrity-driven neighbourhood.”

Although, given the recent wildfires, especially in high-risk areas like Montecito, there is a drop in the price bringing the property value closer to the £21-22million range.

However, Fisher noted that this may not be a “long-term” drop.

“While properties in the area may see a five to 10 per cent reduction in potential appreciation compared to similar luxury markets with fewer environmental risks, Montecito’s appeal often offsets these concerns,” he told the outlet

“Homes like the Sussexes are typically equipped with fire-resistant materials, defensible landscaping, and advanced safety systems, which help reassure buyers.”

Previous article
Princess Kate Middleton Receives Interesting Offer Amid Fresh Health Struggles
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

King Charles finds key ally to strengthen monarchy amid health scare

King Charles' health and reign are improving significantly with the support of a beloved figure in his life. For the unversed, the monarch was diagnosed...

Ben Affleck Makes Major Statement About Jennifer Lopez And Kevin Costner Romance

Russia Targets ‘Unfriendly’ States’ Assets

A High-Level Betrayal of National Trust

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.