Loans under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program to be granted on merit: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says loans under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme will be granted purely on merit, elaborating that verification of applications received on “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” portal is being carried out by three independent microfinance institutions.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said those receiving a loan of Rs1.5 million will only have to repay principal amount in installments of Rs14,000 per month over nine years.

“Seeing the houses built under this program brings me immense joy, as if I am building my own home,” the Punjab CM declared, adding that Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program would emerge as Pakistan’s most successful housing initiative.

The Punjab CM hailed the remarkable success of the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme, under which more than 9,000 people across Punjab have received interest-free loans totalling Rs8.5 billion.

Under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme, over 5,000 houses are nearing completion and construction of houses has begun with loans provided in phase two, she stated.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the target is to construct 100,000 houses within a year and 500,000 houses within five years.

Maryam Nawaz has emphasized the importance of achieving the objectives of the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project.

The CM emphasized her vision for a Punjab where no one remains homeless, stating, “Everyone deserves the happiness of having their own roof. The state is like a mother, and mothers feel deeply for their homeless children.”

“This initiative has achieved a unique record by disbursing Rs8.5 billion in microfinance loans within just a few months,” she noted.

The CM shared that more than 400,000 applications and documents have been submitted via the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar portal in record time. In the first phase, 5,000 loans have been distributed, with over 5,000 houses nearing completion. In Phase-II, construction has begun on homes financed through 3,000 additional loans.

For the convenience of applicants, a dedicated web portal (acag.punjab.gov.pk) and helpline (0800-09100) have been launched.