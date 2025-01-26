King Charles, Prince William take key decision for Lady Louise Windsor

Royal commentator Jennie Bond claimed that the chances of Lady Louise working as a full-time working royal seem unlikely.

She revealed that the royal family is not in a position to expand the number of working royals due to the constant accountability from the taxpayers.

In conversation with OK! Magazine, she said, “It’s clear that for the next 15 years or so (depending on when Prince George decides to take up, full-time royal duties), the working Royals are going to become extremely thin on the ground.”

Jennie shared, “But I’m doubtful that Lady Louise would ever become a full-time working royal, partly because I’m not sure she would want to, and also because The King and William know only too well that the monarchy has to be increasingly accountable to the taxpayer.”

Speaking about the most common complaint about the royal family from Britons, the royal expert said that they “cost too much.”

“Extra working royals would mean extra staff, extra administration, extra security – extra cost. And that is not the direction that either the King or William want to take,” Jennie revealed.

On the other hand, Lady Louise Windsor also seems to enjoy her private life away from the spotlight, hinting at her possible future decision to stay away from royal life.