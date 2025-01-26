Johnny Depp set to mark big Hollywood comeback with two major films

Johnny Depp’s Hollywood comeback has been confirmed as the actor has bagged two films in the pipeline.

The 61-year-old star faced a major set back in career due to the defamation case fought between him and ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

The legal battle shook Depp’s promising career and life-long reputation as he was fired from his two super hit franchises including the Fantastic Beast and Pirates of the Caribbean.

But the actor is all set to return to big screens with two confirmed projects.

Reportedly, The Tourist actor will be starring in Terry Gilliam’s Carnival at the End of Days.

Back in December 2023, the director opened about his ambition to cast Johnny in the film while talking to Variety.

He has considered the three-time Oscar nominated actor to play ‘Satan’ in the forthcoming film.

Terry also explained Depp’s role saying that the character will ‘try saving humanity as God wipes out humanity for destroying Earth.’

On the other hand, the Alice in Wonderland actor has been confirmed to play significant role in action thriller Day Drinker alongside his Pirates franchise co-star Penelope Cruz.

However, both of his upcoming films does not have any time frame for release neither has the production been confirmed of any of the projects.