Entertainment

Johnny Depp set to mark big Hollywood comeback with two major films

By News Desk

Johnny Depp’s Hollywood comeback has been confirmed as the actor has bagged two films in the pipeline.

The 61-year-old star faced a major set back in career due to the defamation case fought between him and ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

The legal battle shook Depp’s promising career and life-long reputation as he was fired from his two super hit franchises including the Fantastic Beast and Pirates of the Caribbean.

But the actor is all set to return to big screens with two confirmed projects.

Reportedly, The Tourist actor will be starring in Terry Gilliam’s Carnival at the End of Days.

Back in December 2023, the director opened about his ambition to cast Johnny in the film while talking to Variety.

He has considered the three-time Oscar nominated actor to play ‘Satan’ in the forthcoming film.

Terry also explained Depp’s role saying that the character will ‘try saving humanity as God wipes out humanity for destroying Earth.’

On the other hand, the Alice in Wonderland actor has been confirmed to play significant role in action thriller Day Drinker alongside his Pirates franchise co-star Penelope Cruz.

However, both of his upcoming films does not have any time frame for release neither has the production been confirmed of any of the projects.

Previous article
Sabrina Carpenter strongly responds to music execs criticising her ‘image’
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

King Charles, Prince William take key decision for Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor's future role in the royal family unveiled. King Charles and Prince William seemingly made a major decision about Duchess Sophie and Prince...

Prince William, Prince Harry get snubbed for 1000-year-old royal tradition

King Charles turns deaf ear to abdication speculation with bold move

King Charles finds key ally to strengthen monarchy amid health scare

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.