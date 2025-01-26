Balochistan defeats Team Army to grab Maj-Gen Saeeduz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup

LAHORE: Team Balochistan defeated Team Army by 6-4½ in the thrilling final to clinch the trophy at Maj-Gen Saeeduz Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup, sponsored by JS Bank, concluded at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

A large and enthusiastic crowd from Lahore gathered to witness the final match. The event’s chief guest, Lt Gen Farooq Ahmed Khan, graced the occasion, accompanied by JS Bank Regional Head Majid Qureshi, Brig Badruz Zaman (R), the son of Maj Gen Saeeduz Zaman, and Maj Ali Taimur (R), the club secretary. Numerous polo players and enthusiasts were also in attendance.

Prior to the final, an exhibition two-chukker match between Young Girls and Young Boys teams was held, where the Girls’ team outclassed their opponents with a 4-0 victory. The final match between Team Balochistan and Team Army was a gripping contest. Team Army maintained a lead through the first three chukkers. However, Team Balochistan showcased exceptional performance in the fourth chukker to secure the win.

For Team Balochistan, Raja Mikael Sami led the scoring with three goals, while Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, and Lt Col Shahyan Abbasi contributed one goal each. On the other hand, Team Army’s two goals were scored by Raja Samiullah, with an additional two and a half goal handicap advantage.

The award for the best pony was given to Tatli, owned by Ahmed Bilal Riaz, while the best player of the final was awarded to Raja Mikael Sami. In the subsidiary final, Diamond Paints defeated DS Polo by 7-4 goals.