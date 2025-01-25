NATIONAL

Larger bench formed as SC’s Additional Registrar challenges contempt notice

Nazar Abbas removed from his posted following a controversy cropped up over fixing a case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Additional Registrar (Judicial) of Supreme Court Nazar Abbas has challenged the contempt of court notice issued to him following the controversy cropped up over fixing the case.

The apex court has formed a six-member bench, headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail. The members of the bench include Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The bench will take up the plea of additional registrar, who was removed from the post following the controversy, on Jan 27 (Monday).

Earlier, the top court following the controversy regarding fixing the case removed Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas from his post. A notification issued by Additional Registrar (Administration) stated that Nazar Abbas had been made an officer on special duty (OSD).

According to the statement, Abbas was found guilty of a blunder by scheduling a constitutional bench case for hearing before a regular bench.

The notification further stated that the additional registrar’s action wasted court’s and litigants’ time and resources. The registrar of the Supreme Court has been directed to examine the matter.  The court also issued a contempt notice to the additional registrar for failing to schedule cases about the powers of constitutional and regular benches.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved verdict in the case of contempt of court by the additional registrar.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Abbasi heard the contempt of court case and reserved the verdict after hearing multiple arguments.

Earlier, in response to the contempt of court notice regarding the rescheduling of the case related to powers of bench, Supreme Court Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas submitted his reply to the show-cause notice.

In his response, Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas requested the withdrawal of the show-cause notice, asserting that he did not defy any judicial orders. He stated that he had submitted a note regarding the matter of forming a bench based on the judicial order to the Practice and Procedure Committee.

Previous article
Govt rushes 4 bills through joint parliamentary session lasts 18 minutes
Next article
Biden rejects Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency plea, IHC told
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Biden rejects Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency plea, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Friday that former US President Joe Biden had rejected Dr Aafia Siddiqui's mercy petition. IHC bench,...

Govt rushes 4 bills through joint parliamentary session lasts 18 minutes

Pakistan to actively pursue Malik Riaz’s extradition from UAE: Kh Asif

PM Shehbaz to head Special Task Force formed to combat human trafficking

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.