Lanjar directs probe into Chinese investor’s complaints against police

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar took notice of Chinese investor’s complaints against the Sindh police and directed the Sindh Inspector General (IG) of Police to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Chinese investors filed plea in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against alleged harassment and extortion by the Sindh police.

Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar instructed Sindh Inspector General (IG) of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to initiate an inquiry into the matter and appoint a senior police officer to oversee the investigation.

He stated that the Sindh government and police are committed to providing foolproof security to non-CPEC Chinese nationals according to the SOPs.

The Home Minister directed the police officials to identify and address any security gaps. He noted that local sponsors also share the responsibility of ensuring the safety of their Chinese staff.

Minister Lanjar urged local sponsors to inform the authorities about their Chinese staff as this information is necessary for the police officials to carry out proper checks and enforce SOPs effectively.

The petition accuses police of demanding bribes from the airport to their residences and creating obstacles in their day-to-day activities. Federal Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretary Sindh, Inspector General of Sindh Police, Chinese Consulate and others have been made respondents in the case by Chinese investors.