President Xi Jinping says people can always count on CPC, govt in difficult times

BEIJING: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Wednesday that the people can always count on the Party and the government in their most difficult times.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while braving the cold to visit the people affected by the summer 2024 floods in Zhujiagou Village in Huludao City, northeast China’s Liaoning Province.

He also inspected the progress of post-disaster reconstruction in the village.

The Chinese leader made the trip to the village ahead of the Spring Festival, the most important festival for the Chinese people, which falls on January 29 this year.

“Huludao suffered severe flooding last year. I have been concerned about you and come to see you before the Spring Festival,” Xi told the villagers.

“What I’ve seen today makes me feel relieved,” he said.

A number of natural disasters occurred across the country last year, Xi said, expressing his belief that restoration and reconstruction in the affected areas will yield good results.

“We have always put the people first,” he said. “The people can always count on the Party and the government in their most difficult times, and we will help them overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes.”