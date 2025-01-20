NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz, Nawaz discuss progress in talks with PTI

PML-N president advises PM to prioritise national interest in all matters

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday.

During the meeting held at Jati Umra, the two leaders discussed the country’s political situation and key matters, including negotiations with the PTI.

During the meeting, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif provided guidance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stressing that the country’s national interest should be the primary focus.

According to party insiders, the two leaders met on Sunday for a meeting that lasted two hours, which also included Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other senior party leaders. The discussion revolved around the current political situation, the ongoing talks with PTI, and the nation’s economic stability.

Nawaz highlighted the importance of unity in the country, urging that all political factions work together for the greater good. “For the sake of the nation, we must all come together,” he said, reinforcing the need for a united front.

PM Shehbaz briefed Nawaz on the progress of negotiations with PTI, sharing that the country’s economic situation was improving, and the overall national conditions were moving in a positive direction. He updated his brother on the current status of talks and PTI’s demands, stating that the country’s economic recovery was on track.

The meeting also discussed the potential involvement of other stakeholders in the negotiation process, beyond the government committee.

Nawaz expressed his belief that political stability was critical to the country’s economic well-being, adding that PML-N would continue to serve the people effectively, ensuring relief from inflation and promoting economic stability.

