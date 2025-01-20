21 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Moroccan boat tragedy: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said that 21 Pakistani nationals have been identified among the survivors of the Moroccan boat tragedy.

“Based on verified information, 21 Pakistani nationals have been identified among the survivors of the boat tragedy near Dakhla, Morocco,” the foreign office said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement added that through diplomatic mission in Rabat, immediate assistance has been mobilised for the affected nationals.

In response, the Pakistani embassy in Rabat has been promptly mobilized to assist the affected citizens.

The embassy has arranged for immediate provisions, including food, water, medicines, and clothing for the survivors. Local authorities at the Moroccan port are providing shelter and medical aid to the stranded Pakistanis, as per the spokesperson’s statement.

A consular team from the embassy is currently in Morocco overseeing the relief operation, ensuring the well-being of the citizens.

Pakistan’s government is collaborating with relevant authorities to provide further assistance.

The Pakistan government is also working on facilitating the repatriation of the affected citizens. The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad and stated that the situation will continue to be closely monitored.

“The government remains in close coordination with relevant authorities in Morocco to ensure comprehensive support for our affected citizens and finalise repatriation procedures.

“We are committed to safeguarding the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the statement said.

The names of the victims, according to the system, are as follows: Muddassir Hussain, Waseem Khalid, Muhammad Khaliq, Abdul Ghaffar, Gul Shameer, Tanveer Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Abbas Kazmi, Ghulam Mustafa, Syed Badar Mohy ud din, Imran Iqbal, Shoaib Zafar, Ali Hassan, Syed Mehtab Ul Hassan, Uzair Basharat, Mohammad Asif, Mujahid Ali, Amir Ali, Mohammad Umar Farooqie, Bilawal Iqbal, Arsalan, Irfan Ahmad.

Earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan confirmed the incident of Pakistani migrants’ boat capsizing off Moroccan coast.

The Foreign Office said that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, setting off from Mauritania, has capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.

MoFA said in a press release that the Pakistan Embassy in Rabat (Morocco) has informed that several survivors, including Pakistanis, are lodged in a camp near Dakhla.

Migrant rights group Walking Borders said on Thursday that 44 of those presumed to have drowned were from Pakistan.