Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to military veterans

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended Spring Festival greetings to the country’s military veterans.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), extended the greetings while attending a gala held by the CMC for retired military officers of Beijing-based troops on Friday.

Xi joined the veterans to their warm applause, asking them about their health and living conditions. They looked back together on the extraordinary journey of the Party, the country and the military over the past year and major achievements.

The veterans vowed to rally more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, resolutely follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and implement Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military.

They pledged to carry on fine traditions, maintain political integrity, and make new contributions to building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

This year’s Spring Festival, also referred to as Chinese New Year, falls on January 29.

Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting calling for increasing employment
Trade War 2.0: Canada threatens ‘Trump tax’ on US imports if tariffs are imposed
