World

Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting calling for increasing employment

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting, which called for stepping up pro-employment policies.

During the meeting, Li was also briefed on efforts to optimize the layout of healthcare institutions at the primary level.

Noting that employment is crucial to people’s well-being, the meeting called for efforts to promote high-quality and sufficient employment.

It also urged tapping the potential to create jobs in areas including advanced manufacturing, services and consumption, as well as sectors related to people’s well-being.

Efforts will be made to increase the credit limit for special loans aimed at stabilizing and boosting employment, alongside large-scale vocational skill training programs.

The meeting emphasized the importance of improving the layout of primary-level healthcare institutions based on local conditions to ensure greater convenience for the public in accessing nearby healthcare services.

It was announced at the meeting that China will strengthen grassroots medical services, strengthen the training of medical personnel, and improve the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of chronic and common diseases.

The use of telemedicine and other new technologies should be leveraged to offer comprehensive, full-life cycle health services to the public, according to the meeting.

The meeting also studied pilot comprehensive reforms in higher education.

It stressed the need to scientifically develop mechanisms for adjusting disciplines and talent training models, ensuring that higher education meets the demands of economic and social development.

Previous article
Two Iranian Supreme Court judges shot dead, another injured
Next article
Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to military veterans
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PIA swings into action after pilot lands plane on wrong runway

LAHORE: Making a mockery of the much-trumpeted slogan of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ‘Great people to fly with’, an airline’s pilot showed extreme negligence...

Interim bail extended for Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan in Jinnah House attack case

Two more additional judges appointed to IHC

PTI founder neither worried nor discouraged by recent court verdict: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.