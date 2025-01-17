Prince William expresses regret over hurtful decision

Prince William regrets his decision of skipping a big royal event, according to Kensington Palace.

The Prince of Wales, who pulled out of major royal family engagement on Thursday, has sent his sincere apologies to the people over his unexpected decision.

William, as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps (AAC), was scheduled to visit the regiments at Wattisham, and all the arrangements were made.

However, the future king had to postpone the much-awaited trip as a result of poor weather.

The royal’s absence sparked reactions from fans, with some raising questions about William’s decision

Kensington Palace spokesperson revealed the reason in a new statement, saying: “With regret, this engagement has been postponed as a result of poor weather which would have significantly restricted the planned programme.”

The statement continued: “The Prince of Wales sends his sincere apologies to those who he had been due to meet and hopes to reschedule his visit at the earliest convenience.”

It is to mention here that King Charles, in 2024, officially handed William over the role at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop.