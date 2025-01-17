Entertainment

Amber Heard finds way to remain in limelight after ‘defamation’ trial

By News Desk
Actor Amber Heard waits before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1, 2022. - A US jury on Wednesday found Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamed each other, but sided far more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star following an intense libel trial involving bitterly contested allegations of sexual violence and domestic abuse. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Amber Heard is cherishing her new life in Spain.

The actress revealed that she is expecting her second child and left Hollywood to move to Madrid, where she has made it her mission to nurture her daughter Oonagh Paige and expand her family.

The actress demonstrated her fluency in Spanish and her passion for the nation in a recent interview.

“I love Spain, so much,” she said in perfect Spanish to the cameras of El Gordo y La Flaca, the American Spanish language program.

When asked if she wanted to stay in Madrid for longer, she said, “I hope I can do it, yes. I love living here.”

The Aquaman star, who preferred to avoid pregnancy questions to be asked, was inquired about it. “I’m not answering those questions,” she said, grabbing her daughter and helping her get down from a vehicle.

Many people are surprised by her fluency in Spanish since they don’t think American performers would speak it that well. Heard disclosed during her time in Hollywood that she was exposed to Spanish at an early age because she was raised in Texas, where there were many Spanish-speaking people.

She also dated Mexican men, such as actor Valentino Lanus and director Alejandro Gomez.

Her language proficiency has probably also been impacted by her two years of being stationed in Spain.

A representative for Heard announced last December that she was expecting her second child.

It’s still unclear whether the actress is carrying the baby herself or using a surrogate, as she did with her daughter.

Previous article
Meghan Markle fails to steal Kate Middleton’s thunder
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Kate Middleton reveals family’s ‘shocking’ reaction to cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate opened up about her family's reaction to her shocking cancer diagnosis during her latest public appearance. For the unversed, the Princess of Wales...

Prince William expresses regret over hurtful decision

Bushra Bibi arrested after conviction in £190 million case

PTI to challenge Imran’s conviction in £190m case in higher courts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.