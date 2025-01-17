Amber Heard finds way to remain in limelight after ‘defamation’ trial

Amber Heard is cherishing her new life in Spain.

The actress revealed that she is expecting her second child and left Hollywood to move to Madrid, where she has made it her mission to nurture her daughter Oonagh Paige and expand her family.

The actress demonstrated her fluency in Spanish and her passion for the nation in a recent interview.

“I love Spain, so much,” she said in perfect Spanish to the cameras of El Gordo y La Flaca, the American Spanish language program.

When asked if she wanted to stay in Madrid for longer, she said, “I hope I can do it, yes. I love living here.”

The Aquaman star, who preferred to avoid pregnancy questions to be asked, was inquired about it. “I’m not answering those questions,” she said, grabbing her daughter and helping her get down from a vehicle.

Many people are surprised by her fluency in Spanish since they don’t think American performers would speak it that well. Heard disclosed during her time in Hollywood that she was exposed to Spanish at an early age because she was raised in Texas, where there were many Spanish-speaking people.

She also dated Mexican men, such as actor Valentino Lanus and director Alejandro Gomez.

Her language proficiency has probably also been impacted by her two years of being stationed in Spain.

A representative for Heard announced last December that she was expecting her second child.

It’s still unclear whether the actress is carrying the baby herself or using a surrogate, as she did with her daughter.