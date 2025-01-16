The hidden cost of inefficiency

The old system of documentation verification in Pakistan has long been a source of frustration for citizens, creating unnecessary barriers that serve no real purpose other than to exhaust individuals and enrich those who thrive on inefficiency. Verification processes for essential documentation are emblematic of a system that has refused to evolve with time. From obtaining a CNIC or transferring property to verifying degrees and attesting educational documents, the system is plagued by inefficiencies that create unnecessary hurdles, exploit citizens, and drain both time and resources. These issues are not merely inconveniences— they are systemic failures that disproportionately affect students, families in crises, and low-income groups. The reliance on outdated manual methods fuels a culture of bribery and elitism while leaving citizens feeling powerless.

Take CNIC verification, for example. While it is the most fundamental identity document, obtaining or correcting a CNIC often involves endless visits to NADRA offices, convoluted family tree verifications, and long queues. Errors in data— such as a misspelled name or incorrect date of birth— become Herculean tasks to correct, often requiring affidavits, attestations, and significant travel to district offices. For a nation that aspires to embrace modernity, this process feels archaic and entirely avoidable with the application of simple digital solutions.

For students preparing for MDCAT or applying abroad, the situation is particularly dire. The process of obtaining a domicile or having documents attested by the Inter-Board Coordination Committee or the Higher Education Commission can stretch over weeks, if not months. Delays caused by mismanagement and red tape upset entire timelines, risking the loss of precious academic opportunities. For some students, this inefficiency could mean wasting an entire year or losing scholarships and career-defining chances. The stress, compounded by high stakes, creates a psychological toll that often goes unnoticed.

Similarly, marriage and birth certificates, essential for proving family ties or legal statuses, remain stuck in the analog era. Issued by union councils, these certificates are prone to delays due to manual record-keeping and inefficiencies. A single clerical error could mean multiple visits to correct the issue, causing unnecessary stress for families.

The problems magnify when it comes to property ownership transfers. Local land offices still rely on paper-based systems that are vulnerable to tampering, errors, and even fraud. Patwaris often control these processes, and bribery is rampant to expedite applications. Imagine the impact of a digital registry where records are secure, transparent, and accessible— such a system could eliminate years of inefficiency and corruption overnight.

The frustration isn’t limited to individuals managing their own affairs. Opening a utility connection, such as for electricity or gas, often entails multiple visits to offices and unnecessary paperwork. In many cases, the process becomes so opaque that citizens are forced to pay middlemen just to navigate it.

For those entering the job market, employment documentation is yet another headache. Government and private sector jobs often require a mountain of verified documents, including educational records, CNICs, and domiciles. Each step of verification could take weeks, delaying employment and creating unnecessary anxiety for job seekers. This is especially harmful in a country with high unemployment rates, where every delay has significant economic implications.

The ordeal doesn’t end with employment. For retired government employees, pension verification is an annual struggle. Elderly pensioners must often travel long distances to provide proof of life or ensure their documents are in order, despite the existence of technology that could easily automate and streamline this process. The stress and hardship caused by these outdated systems are both cruel and avoidable.

In the event of a family member’s passing, families must endure another round of bureaucratic torment to obtain death and succession certificates. These documents are critical for settling inheritance matters but are mired in inefficiency. The manual systems in place make families, already grieving, susceptible to exploitation by officials or middlemen offering to “expedite” the process.The lack of empathy in the system makes an already painful experience even worse.

Entrepreneurs looking to register a company face a similar uphill battle. Registering a business in Pakistan requires navigating multiple agencies, including the FBR and SECP. Each stage is fraught with inefficiencies, redundant paperwork, and opaque processes. Such barriers discourage new businesses, stifling economic growth and innovation.

The root of all these problems lies in an outdated system that has failed to evolve with the times. These manual, error-prone processes lead to unnecessary travel, excessive fees, and enormous waste of time. Worse, they create active pathways for bribery and corruption, as desperate citizens seek to circumvent delays. Errors in documentation are all too common, and correcting them is often even more challenging than the initial verification process.

Examples from Estonia and India show that these problems are not insurmountable. Estonia, often cited as a global leader in digital governance, has streamlined its systems to make nearly all citizen services available online. Estonians can apply for birth, marriage, and death certificates, pay taxes, or even vote through secure online platforms. This level of efficiency not only saves time but also ensures transparency, eliminating opportunities for corruption.

India, while still on the path to full digitalization, has made significant strides through platforms like DigiLocker. Citizens can store and share their official documents digitally, significantly reducing the need for physical attestations. Similarly, India’s Aadhaar system— a unique digital identity for every citizen— has revolutionized how public services are delivered, ensuring inclusivity and minimizing bureaucratic roadblocks.

In Pakistan, however, such progress remains a distant dream. The reliance on paper-based systems creates monopolies within public offices, where the gatekeepers of the system hold undue power. Beyond the inconvenience, the system’s inefficiencies have created fertile ground for bribery. Those who cannot afford to wait for weeks— or fear losing out on opportunities— are left with little choice but to pay under the table to expedite their applications. It is an unspoken norm that middlemen and officials exploit at every level.

This corruption disproportionately impacts lower-income families, who cannot afford to “grease the wheels” of the system. A process that should cost a nominal fee often balloons into an unaffordable burden for the average citizen, eroding trust in public institutions and perpetuating a sense of helplessness. By perpetuating these inequalities, the current framework denies equal opportunities to thrive, irrespective of social standing.

Digitalization offers an opportunity to uproot these inefficiencies and level the playing field. A centralized, secure digital platform for document verification could revolutionize the system. Students preparing for MDCAT, for example, could complete the entire domicile and attestation process online, freeing up time to focus on their studies. Families dealing with succession matters could upload documents, verify identities using biometric technology, and receive certificates without leaving their homes.

Incorporating technology into Pakistan’s documentation system would eliminate many of these problems overnight. A unified digital portal could allow citizens to apply for, track, and receive verified documents without ever stepping foot in an office. Blockchain technology, for instance, could be employed to create tamper-proof digital certificates for degrees and other credentials, ensuring that no errors or fraudulent changes can be made after issuance. This would drastically reduce the need for manual corrections and the associated hassles. Mobile applications could enable real-time updates and status tracking, keeping applicants informed and easing their anxiety.

But digitalization isn’t just about efficiency— it has a deeply human aspect. Imagine a grieving family spared the ordeal of navigating bureaucracy, or a young student no longer losing sleep over missed deadlines caused by inefficiency. Digital systems prioritize citizens’ dignity, reducing the emotional toll that comes with unnecessary delays and corruption.

The economic benefits of digitalization cannot be ignored either. According to the World Bank, countries that embrace digital governance systems see significant reductions in corruption and increased GDP growth. A report by Transparency International highlighted that automation in public services reduces corruption by up to 40 percent.

The benefits of digitalization also extend to inclusivity. Online platforms eliminate the need for physical travel, making services accessible to citizens in remote areas who previously had to journey to district headquarters. This inclusivity could bridge urban-rural divides, giving all citizens equal access to services. For women, who often face mobility challenges due to cultural constraints, a digital system would be transformative.

The current manual processes are not just inconvenient— they are liable to errors that create cascading problems. A single mistake on a CNIC, for instance, can create roadblocks in every subsequent application, from passports to property transfers. Correcting such errors requires starting the entire process from scratch, often involving multiple visits and hefty fees. Digital systems could resolve this through real-time data synchronization, reducing the risk of errors and simplifying corrections.

Governments must prioritize the implementation of robust, secure, and user-friendly digital platforms to handle all documentation processes. Investments in cybersecurity will be crucial to ensure data protection, as fears of hacking or breaches could undermine trust in a digital system. Awareness campaigns can help educate the public about the benefits of these changes, reducing resistance and encouraging adoption.

Pakistan must look to examples like Estonia and take decisive steps toward modernization. The cost of inefficiency is not just economic— it’s human. By embracing digital solutions, Pakistan can not only resolve such issues but also pave the way for a more equitable and compassionate society.