NATIONAL

Sheikh Rashid urges respect for constitution amid national crisis

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday expressed hope for the constitution and law to be respected in Pakistan.

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court, Rashid highlighted the ongoing crisis in the country, stating, “I do not foresee a solution that benefits Pakistan and its people, but I pray for a positive outcome.”

He also lamented Pakistan’s tarnished image on the international stage, emphasising the need for the country’s dignity to be upheld both domestically and globally. Rashid further urged the government to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

The former minister noted that hearings of their cases in the Supreme Court could not proceed on Thursday due to the issue of military courts.

