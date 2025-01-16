Prince Harry faces setback ahead of High Court trial in London

Prince Harry has encountered a significant challenge ahead of his return to London for his High Court trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN).

The Duke of Sussex, who previously lost his legal fight for taxpayer-funded security, will now receive limited police protection during his court appearances.

According to reports from The Mirror, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has approved a temporary arrangement, providing armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command for the Duke’s visit.

A source disclosed, “Harry will have limited police protection for the duration of his stay,” reflecting the downgrade in his security status since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to the United States.

This temporary measure follows a similar arrangement during King Charles III’s coronation in 2023, when the Duke was granted protection by the Metropolitan Police.

However, Harry’s broader dispute with the Home Office over his security continues, with an appeal hearing set for April to address the reduction in protective measures.

Close associates of Prince Harry insist that the lack of guaranteed security has made it unfeasible for him to bring his children to the UK, citing safety concerns as a major obstacle to family visits.

A friend of the Duke revealed to HELLO! that the ongoing uncertainty remains a significant hurdle.