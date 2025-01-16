NATIONAL

Karachi witnesses alarming fatalities in first two weeks of January

By Staff Report
KARACHI: Karachi has witnessed an alarming rise in fatalities from road accidents, robbery resistance and aerial firing in first two weeks of January 2025.

According to the foundation, 36 citizens lost their lives in various traffic accidents, while 528 others, including children, elderly, and young adults, sustained injuries.

The Chipa Foundation report further highlighted that in incidents of robbery resistance, three individuals were killed over the past two weeks, while over 15 were injured in such incidents since the start of the year.

Among the most notable cases was the tragic killing of two citizens in Zaman Town within 12 days. The first victim, Saahil Masih, was murdered during a robbery attempt, followed by Asif, who was killed at Ghaghar Phatak.

Another heart-wrenching case involved Hafiz Muzafar, who was shot after raising an alarm upon encountering robbers.

Despite these high-profile incidents, police in Malir and Korangi have yet to arrest any suspects involved in these crimes, raising concerns over the city’s law enforcement efficiency.

Aerial firing has also claimed lives, with one person reported dead during the same period. Additionally, 11 individuals, including nine men and two women, sustained injuries from celebratory gunfire, a practice that continues to pose a grave threat to public safety.

