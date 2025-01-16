Four terrorists neutralized in Sinwam operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four khwarij were killed in fire exchange with the Security forces during an intelligence-based operation conducted in the general area Spinwam of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said, “On night 14/15 January 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij.”

The ISPR added that during conduct of the operation, security forces effectively engaged khwarij’s location and after an intense exchange of fire and killed four of them

It said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

A day earlier, the security forces killed eight khwarij in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said that the operations were conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in Tank and Khyber districts of the province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Tank District on reported presence of khwarij,” the ISPR said. It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly six of them were killed.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, security forces successfully neutralized two khwarij.

On January 13, the security forces killed 27 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kacchi district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Monday.

The ISPR statement said the security forces raided a “terrorists’ location” in Kacchi area of Balochistan province and killed 27 insurgents during an intelligence-driven operation.