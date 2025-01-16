Entertainment

Angelina Jolie steps out with Knox, Vivienne ‘healing’ from Brad Pitt drama

By News Desk

Angelina Jolie’s children have her back as she goes through a difficult period of healing from her eight years long divorce process.

The 49-year-old actress stepped out for a grocery run with her twins Knox and Vivienne on Tuesday, January 14th.

The 16-year-olds were seen carrying bags of groceries as they made their way out of Lazy Acres in Los Feliz, California, according to fan-posted pictures on social media.

Knox appeared visibly taller than the Maleficent star and his twin as he was pictured carrying a watermelon.

Jolie donned a tan coat, an ankle-length black dress, with matching flats and shades, for the casual outing.

While Vivienne sported a white hoodie, jeans and sneakers, and her twin brother wore a grey t-shirt, dark cargo pants, and sneakers.

This comes after Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, revealed in a statement that the Maria actress’ top priority is healing right now.

“She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

