Bangladeshi General, COAS underscore stronger defence relationship

Gen Asim Munir reiterates significance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia

By Staff Report
  • Lt Gen Kamrul Hassan commends exceptional professionalism of Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

During their meeting, both held extensive discussions on the evolving security dynamics in the region and explored further avenues for enhancing bilateral military cooperation.

The COAS and the PSO underscored the importance of a stronger defence relationship, emphasizing that the enduring partnership between the two brotherly nations must remain resilient against external influences.

COAS reiterated the significance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia and the broader region, while ensuring that both nations continue to contribute to regional security through collaborative defence initiatives.

Lt Gen Kamrul Hassan commended the exceptional professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by the armed forces in their relentless fight against terrorism, noting that their efforts serve as a beacon of courage and determination.

