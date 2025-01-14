‘Wary of justice system,’ Bushra Bibi says there law, but no justice

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, on Tuesdya declared that she has lost trust in the law and courts after what happened to former prime minister Imran Khan and her.

During an interesting exchange with Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Supra after the approval of her interim bail application, the former first lady voiced her concerns, emphasizing that what happened to the PTI founder and her had shaken her trust in the law and the courts.

Responding to her remarks, Judge Tahir Abbas Supra reassured, “No, it is not like that. Trust has not been lost from everywhere. The justice system is working as it is. If it ends, then the society will end.”

The judge further emphasized the importance of fulfilling legal procedures and acknowledged Bushra Bibi’s regular court appearances, saying, “You have also been appearing before me in court.”

Bushra Bibi, however, remained critical of the judiciary’s functioning, sharing her observations during the trial: “I have seen judges getting sick, trembling. A judge’s blood pressure went to 200, but he had to sentence us, and he did. There is law in the country, but no justice.”

She expressed dismay over the state of governance, pointing out, “The founder of PTI is in jail, and the constitution is being violated. There is imprisonment for upholding supremacy.”

In conclusion, the judge instructed Bushra Bibi to remain actively involved in the legal cases against her. Following the proceedings, Bushra Bibi departed for Adiala Central Jail.