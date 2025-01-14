Prince Harry Wants King Charles To Fulfill Big Wish Before William Coronation

Prince Harry sent a message to his cancer-stricken father King Charles about his ‘greatest wish’ which needed to be fulfilled before Prince William’s coronation.

The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a heartfelt request to the monarch amid reports that the Prince of Wales has been ‘seizing’ more power day by day.

Heat magazine reported that Harry wants to reconnect with his family in the UK but with his wife, Meghan Markle, along his side.

“It’s his greatest wish that they could all reconcile, and that Meghan could be welcomed back alongside him,” the source shared.

Comments about Harry’s request followed an insider’s claim to In Touch that Prince William is being prepared by the Palace to ascend the throne sooner than expected.

The source alerted the royal members by revealing that the future King is “not willing to take any nonsense and the word is he’s already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen.”

It has been said that Harry’s return to William’s reign will appear impossible, so, in order to mark his comeback into the royal fold, Harry is reportedly reaching out to his father for support.