COAS lauds successful dismantling of operational capabilities of terrorist outfits

— Army Chief visits Peshawar, comprehensive briefing on security situation

— Interior Minister Naqvi, KP CM Gandapur also attend briefing

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed on Monday that terrorism had no place in the country and lauded the successful dismantling of the operational capabilities of terrorist outfits active in the country.

Pakistan, particularly Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saw a sharp uptick in terrorism-related incidents in 2024. Terror attacks have increased since the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022, vowing to target security forces and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

A statement issued from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today said the army chief visited Peshawar where he was provided with a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation and the ongoing counter-terrorism operations targeting the TTP.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur were also a part of the briefing.

“As we stand united against the forces of evil, I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our security forces. Through their dedication, courage, and supreme sacrifices, we have successfully degraded the operational capabilities of terrorist organisations, both within our borders and beyond.

“Our forces have relentlessly pursued and eliminated key terrorist leaders, dismantled their infrastructure and neutralised their cells, sending a clear message that terror has no place in our land. This war is ongoing and we would take it to its logical conclusion,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The army chief lauded the “unwavering resolve and unmatched sacrifices” of the military and law enforcement agencies, saying they were instrumental in dismantling terrorist networks and “thwarting their nefarious agenda”.

Gen Munir also highlighted the “relentless efforts” of LEAs in ensuring the safety and security of citizens, foiling numerous attacks, and maintaining peace and order. He highlighted that every operation was a testament to the “courage, professionalism and operational readiness of the security forces, who continue to thwart the evolving threats posed by terrorists”.

The ISPR said that the COAS “made it clear that any attempt to disturb the peace of the nation will be met with decisive and overwhelming force”.

“The enemy may try to sow discord and fear, but we will not relent. Hostile elements will be dealt with an iron hand. They will continue to suffer heavy losses, and their capacity to inflict harm will be decimated,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The ISPR further said that the army chief praised the “exceptional morale” of troops, adding that they remained “steadfast in their commitment to safeguard” the nation’s sovereignty. The army chief affirmed that the military and LEAs stood as an “unbreakable force, resolute in their mission to protect the motherland and its people”.

COAS Munir also held meetings with politicians from various parties of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The participants resolved consensus on the need for one political voice and public support against the scourge of terrorism. The political representatives showed vivid clarity on unflinching support of the armed forces and LEAs in nation’s fight against terror and agreed on the need for a unified front beyond political colours against the extremist philosophy of terrorist groups,” the ISPR concluded.

With at least 685 members of security forces losing their lives amid a total of 444 terror attacks, 2024 turned out to be the deadliest year for civil and military security forces of Pakistan in a decade.

Equally alarming were the cumulative losses of civilians and security personnel: 1,612 fatalities, accounting for over 63 per cent of the total recorded this year and marking 73pc more losses compared to 934 outlaws eliminated.