PM, President laud security forces’ operation against Khawarij

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday hailed officers and jawans of the security forces for the successful operation carried out against Khawarij in North Waziristan.

Nine Khawarij (terrorists) were killed by the security forces in the latest action. In a laudatory message issued on Sunday, the premier paid glowing tribute to the security forces, saying the war would continue till complete annihilation of the demon of terrorism from the country.

He said the armed forces stand as iron wall in defence of the country against terrorists, adding that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the security forces. The premier said the officers and jawans were serving the country steadfastly day and night.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the whole nation pays rich tribute to its valiant armed forces.

In a separate message, President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij in North Waziristan.

He appreciated security forces for eliminating nine terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in two different operations.

He expressed determination to fully eliminate Fitna al-Khawarij from the country.

He said security forces were carrying out operations to eradicate the menace of terrorism, adding the whole nation was united against terrorism.

He said operations against Fitna al-Khawarij would continue till complete eradication of terrorism.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to security forces for killing nine Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan. In a statement on Sunday, she said, “Salute to the brave security personnel who risk their lives to protect us.” She added, “May Allah Almighty grant our security forces success in every field.”