NATIONAL

PM hopeful about outcome of Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his optimism that the current ongoing international conference on girls’ education in Islamabad would go a long way and help them put their acts together to promote education among females in the Islamic countries.

Addressing a meeting of the visiting ministers and authorities of education from various Muslim countries, the prime minister expressed gratitude to them for their participation in the conference of high importance in the present-day challenges.

He said Pakistan faced different challenges in promoting education for girls. Around 22.8 million children in the country were out of schools and majority among them were girls, he added.

The prime minister referred to his earlier speech in the conference wherein he had highlighted the significance of female education as emphasized upon by the Islamic teachings and the instructions of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said that they were ready to share their experience with the relevant authorities in the education sector, adding a committee had been formed in the country over reforms in this sector which was also coordinating with all the provinces.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said that the government had undertaken a number of reforms in the education sector. Their goals were compatible with the funding and the budget allocation.

He said that they were looking forward to working with the Muslim countries in future.

Federal ministers, secretaries and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Representatives, ministers from Turkiye, Somalia, Kurdistan, Malaysia and Maldives also spoke on the occasion and thanked the government of Pakistan for the warm hospitality and taking initiative in the female education sector and bringing the Muslim countries to share their expertise and ensuring promotion of education for girls.

Previous article
Ready to convene negotiation committees whenever govt, PTI agree: Speaker
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Venezuela’s Maduro sworn in for new term amid opposition protests

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for a new term on Friday, extending his rule amidst ongoing protests and condemnation from several...

RWFL: Empowering Pakistan’s youth through combat sports

Capital police thwart arms trafficking bid, seize huge cache of weapons

Xi urges high-quality audit-based oversight to promote economic, social development

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.