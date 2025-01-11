Imran Khan vows will take cases to international stage

Aleema Khan explains they were prevented from entering the jail and had to walk to the internal gate



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday declared that no one is willing to listen to their reservations and clamour for justice, saying his party has been left with no option but to take their cases to the international stage.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, revealed that he had expressed that they had approached both the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Supreme Court (SC), but to no avail. “We have no other option left. We will take our cases to the international level.”

Aleema Khan explained that they were prevented from entering the jail and had to walk to the internal gate. She stated that previously, the whole family had access to the jailed leader, but now, only limited access was being granted. She added that this situation was tantamount to torture, as even Imran Khan’s personal doctor was being denied access.

Imran Khan’s sister further commented that after watching the press conference of Rana Sanaullah, Imran Khan smiled and enjoyed it. “We are trying to convey every message of Imran Khan to the nation. We will not let any message be missed.”

She mentioned that two months ago, they had been threatened with the release of AI-generated videos, but Imran Khan remained confident, saying that they had the support of the entire nation and all of Pakistan’s social media.

Aleema Khan clarified that despite being perceived as being involved in politics, they were not politically engaged. She assured that they were dedicated to Imran Khan’s release and his leadership, whether he held an official position or not. She emphasised that Imran Khan was the voice and thought of the people of Pakistan.

During her conversation with journalists, Aleema Khan added, “All decisions will be made from Adiala Jail, and they are still being made. We will stay here until Imran Khan is free.”

She also expressed that they were not afraid of the threats they were receiving, as they believed in the protection of Allah. She also promised to ensure Imran Khan’s safety and bring forward everything that was being done to him.