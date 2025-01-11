 ‘A criminal, not political prisoner’, Iqbal says govt will not release Imran

Planning minister criticises PTI for pushing the country to brink of economic collapse during its four years in power

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday categorically described Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan as criminal and not a political prisoner, saying the government would not release him.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the minister said that the sentence awarded to the PTI founder was not due to political reasons, rather the gifts he had received during froeign visits, accusing Khan of selling them at a low price for personal gain. He also criticised the leadership of the PTI, accusing it of driving the country to the brink of economic collapse during its four years in power.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed concern over the damaging consequences of PTI’s governance, stating that the party’s actions had plunged the country into a severe economic crisis.

He stated, “The incompetence of the PTI leadership over the past four years has pushed the nation to the edge of disaster. Today, the PTI is engaged in actions that even the extremist elements like RAW never dared to carry out in the past.”

Iqbal further criticised PTI for allegedly conspiring against the military and associating with foreign elements hostile to Pakistan, accusing the party of attempting to tarnish Pakistan’s international standing, particularly in the West.

Addressing the current economic situation, the minister assured that the federal government is taking strong measures to stabilise the economy.

He pointed out that under the current government, Pakistan’s economic outlook has improved, with reports highlighting a 30% increase in remittances this year. “After our government took over, the global perception of Pakistan’s economy has changed for the better,” he said.

The minister also mentioned the launch of the federal government’s ‘Uraan’ programme, which he described as a pivotal initiative to boost the country’s economic growth. He stressed that economic stability requires a peaceful environment, stating that no investors would come to a country plagued by unrest and chaos on its streets.

Iqbal continued his criticism of PTI, pointing out that the ruling party’s leadership had continuously sought to discredit Pakistan’s legal institutions, unlike the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which had chosen to fight its legal battles within the country’s courts.

“We never sought to malign our country’s reputation. It is the PTI that has caused harm to Pakistan’s image,” he stated.

The minister further alleged that PTI’s leadership misused public funds, accusing former prime minister Imran Khan of funneling approximately Rs50 billion into a friend’s account, calling it a clear case of corruption. “If this is not theft, what is?” he questioned.

In conclusion, he reiterated that the federal government was focused on restoring the country’s economic health, enhancing infrastructure, and maintaining law and order to attract investment and ensure the stability of Pakistan’s future.