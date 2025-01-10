Prince William Drops Key Royal Role for Princess Kate, Children

Prince William, who has vowed to support his family, missed a big opportunity to take a key royal duty for the sake of his beloved wife.

The Prince of Wales has once again proved to be a beloved husband and made Kate feel proud with his big decision.

William, heir to the the throne, even faced criticism for missing former US President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, choosing instead to mark Princess Kate’s 43rd birthday.

King Charles III’s younger son opted to remain in Britain on Thursday, posting a tribute to his wife’s “strength” on social media.

Prince Edward, 14th in line to the throne, stepped in for the King to attend the Washington DC ceremony, where Carter has been lying in state at the Capitol building.

However, William’s absence has raised questions about missing diplomatic opportunities and reunion with his beloved person.

Reacting to the King’s decision of sending Edward to the US, royal author Ingrid Seward told Newsweek that while Edward was a carefully considered choice, “Americans would have preferred William.”

Seward also defended Princess Kate amid speculations, saying: “Kate wouldn’t have let her birthday encroach on it. If William was meant to be going she would have said you’ve got to go.”

However, the expert went on claiming: “Yes America would prefer William but I think it was quite carefully considered and decided that Edward would be the right person to go.”

William has seemingly lost the chance to shine in the world for her family as Seward said: “It would have been a good opportunity for William to go. He probably has missed a trick. You can’t get a bigger global stage than Jimmy Carter’s funeral.”