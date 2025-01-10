Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Fall: UK Inquest Officially Confirms 1D Star’s Cause of Death

Former One Direction star Liam Payne’s cause of death has been confirmed as “polytrauma,” according to an inquest at Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court on December 17.

The 31-year-old singer tragically fell from a third-story hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16.

The term “polytrauma” refers to multiple traumatic injuries to the body and organs.

This finding aligns with Argentinian authorities, who previously reported that Payne’s death was caused by “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage.”

The UK inquest revealed that Payne’s body was identified in Buckinghamshire with the assistance of a funeral director. Senior Coroner Crispin Butler noted ongoing investigations in Argentina, adding that the formal process may take time.

Authorities in Argentina have charged five people in connection with Payne’s death. Among them are hotel staff, including manager Gilda Martin and receptionist Esteban Grassi, who face manslaughter charges, while two others, Braian Piaz and Ezequiel Pereyra, have been accused of supplying drugs.

Payne’s toxicology report showed alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system at the time of his fall.

Emergency calls from the hotel described Payne as “trashing the entire room” and later raised concerns for his safety.

Payne was laid to rest in the UK in November, with former One Direction bandmates, girlfriend Katie Cassidy, and ex-partner Cheryl Cole — with whom he shares a son, Bear — among the mourners.

