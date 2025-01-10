China to build all-weather China-Africa community with shared future in new era: Wang Yi

BEIJING: China is willing to work with Africa to ensure the Global Security Initiative takes root on the continent and to jointly build a peaceful and secure path to modernization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

China is ready to join hands with Africa to build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, he added.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Tuggar.

He emphasized that China will firmly support Africans in seeking African solutions to African problems.

“The African people are the true masters of the African continent and have the wisdom, ability, and right to solve their own problems,” Wang said.

He also noted that China and Nigeria should continue to firmly support each other on issues related to their core concerns, maintaining their bond as good brothers of mutual trust. This collaboration, Wang said, would inject momentum and confidence into the high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation and Africa’s modernization.

Three achievements

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, the development of China-Nigeria relations has achieved three outstanding achievements, Wang said.

First, the relationship has achieved a new leap in positioning. The two heads of state jointly announced the upgrade of China-Nigeria relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang noted.

Second, a new platform for solidarity and collaboration has been established. The successful convening of the first plenary session of the China-Nigeria Intergovernmental Committee has facilitated the upgrading and coordinated progress of China-Nigeria cooperation, he said.

Third, international cooperation has reached new heights. Both sides closely coordinated on international and regional affairs, working together to promote the collective rise, development, and revitalization of the Global South.

Wang highlighted that over the past half-century since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Nigeria have consistently deepened their friendly and pragmatic cooperation based on mutual respect and equality. This relationship has become a successful example of South-South cooperation and an important benchmark for China-Africa cooperation.

He emphasized the need to maintain the “strategic nature” of China-Nigeria relations under the leadership of the two countries’ leaders.

Additionally, the two nations should highlight the “exemplary nature” of their relations by continuing to “take the lead,” he added.

Wang also stressed the importance of leveraging the “complementary nature” of their relationship by aligning their respective strengths and exploring new cooperation areas, such as clean energy, green minerals finance, and more.

Lastly, China and Nigeria should expand the “comprehensive nature” of their relations by promoting coordinated development across sectors including trade, agriculture, culture, defense, science and technology, space exploration, and others said the Chinese foreign minister.

Wang expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Nigeria will have an even brighter future.