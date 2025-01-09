IHC’s Justice Kiyani permits Latif Khosa to travel abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and senior lawyer Latif Khosa to travel abroad.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani issued the order on a petition filed by Khosa to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The judge has directed the petitioner to submit an affidavit in the trial court stating that he will appear whenever the court summons him.

During the hearing, the petitioner said his name was put on the ECL due to a case registered against him at the Secretariat Police Station over protest outside the Supreme Court.

The court inquired whether the charge sheet had been submitted, to which the prosecutor replied that it had not been submitted yet.

The court further questioned the nature of the case, asking if it involved violations under Section 144 or Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 7. Justice Kiyani also asked if Latif Khosa was to be arrested.

The judge also questioned if there was a genuine concern that the petitioner might abscond or not return after going abroad.

The court also inquired why the trial court was preventing the petitioner from travelling to a foreign country.

At one point, Khosa informed court that he was not allowed to board a flight on January 5, adding that he is now scheduled to travel to Canada. Latif Khosa was directed to provide an affidavit in the trial court ensuring that he would appear when required. Later, the IHC judge adjourned the hearing of the case.