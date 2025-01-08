Imran Khan allowed to speak with his sons

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, seeking a permission to speak with his sons Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who conducted the hearing inside Adiala Jail, also allowed a medical checkup for Imran Khan. The PTI founder was presented before the court while other suspects in the same case were also brought to Adiala Jail for the hearing.

The court will hear the case on a daily basis from January 13. The ATC also allowed PTI leader Usman Dar’s request to travel abroad from January 13 to February 21.