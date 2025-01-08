NATIONAL

Bomb disposal squad de-fuses bomb device planted at bridge in Lakki Marwat

By Staff Report

LAKKI MARWAT: The bomb disposal squad foiled a terrorism bid by de-fusing a bomb device planted at a bridge in Lakki Marwat district.

Miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) at a bridge in Khan Kalay in the jurisdiction of Tijori police station in Lakki Marwat district to target the security forces.

Police department’s bomb disposal squad with timely action, de-fused the IED bomb device carrying 15 kilograms explosives, officials said.

“The terrorists had planted bomb beneath the bridge to attack the security forces,” district police officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat Jawad Ishaq has said.

Recently on January 06, two police officers were killed in a militant attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Lakki Marwat.

The deceased officers, identified as Khan Bahadur and Hikmatullah, were on their way to the duty station when they came under fire near Jabo khel area, the police said.

The law enforcers reached the crime scene and initiated a search for the assailants, who had escaped following the incident.

Staff Report

