Muqam stresses peace in KP as key to Pakistan’s prosperity

SWAT: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, said on Sunday that peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is crucial for Pakistan’s sustainable progress and prosperity.

Addressing a function in honor of Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, at Malam Jabba, Engr Muqam emphasized that the people of KP have made significant sacrifices for the country. He stressed the need for a special focus on the socioeconomic empowerment of KP’s youth, which he deemed essential for long-term peace and economic prosperity in the province.

He stated that the overall stability and prosperity of the country are closely linked to the peace of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Engr Muqam acknowledged that terrorism remains one of the biggest challenges facing KP, and he called for collective efforts to eliminate this threat completely. He also highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to the socioeconomic empowerment of youth through programs like Uraan Pakistan, which provides opportunities for young people to contribute to the country’s development.

The Minister noted that the people of KP are eagerly awaiting visits from the central leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He further stated that whenever the country faced difficult situations, the people of KP stood firmly in defense of Pakistan.

Engr Muqam praised the people of Swat for their sacrifices, noting that terrorism had been defeated in Malakand Division, and the national flag was hoisted in the region as a symbol of victory. He also shared his personal experiences of facing terrorist attacks with resilience and always speaking out against terrorism.

He reflected on the support the people of KP showed when then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, with large protest rallies held in solidarity with PML-N’s leadership. He emphasized that PML-N leadership faced all legal challenges in court and was ultimately acquitted after the allegations were proven baseless.

Engr Muqam pointed out that in the 2024 General Elections, PML-N emerged as the second-largest political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, securing a significant position in the KP Assembly as the opposition leader.

He reminded the audience that the people of KP voted in favor of Pakistan during the 1947 referendum, reinforcing their commitment to the nation.

However, he criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for deceiving the people of KP with promises of “change” for a third time. He accused PTI of mismanaging the province, leading to increased problems for the masses due to poor governance, rampant corruption, and the misuse of financial resources on political agitations.

Engr Muqam suggested that instead of launching attacks on Islamabad, PTI should have used KP’s share of the NFC award to improve the welfare of the people, strengthen the Counter-Terrorism Department, and enhance the police force in KP.

He reiterated that PML-N is the only party capable of providing strong opposition to PTI in KP, as it focuses on the welfare of the people rather than personal agendas.

Speaking about national progress, Engr Muqam praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, which he claimed had improved Pakistan’s international standing in a short period. He noted that foreign investment had started returning, confidence in international financial institutions had been restored, the stock exchange had achieved record growth, and inflation had been reduced significantly under the government’s prudent policies.

Engr Muqam expressed his hope that Rana Mashood would focus on the welfare and development of youth in KP, promising his full support for any initiatives in this regard.